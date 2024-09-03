Driver in dramatic 30-minute high-speed chase through Ripon caught by police thanks to stinger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has arrested and charged a man following a high-speed pursuit across Ripon over the weekend.

In the early hours of Sunday (September 1), officers from the North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing team, Response team, and Investigation Hub successfully apprehended a suspect following a nearly 30-minute police pursuit.

The incident began when officers attempted to stop a vehicle in Ripon at around 3.30am after driving erratically and going through red lights, only for the driver to flee at high speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recognising the danger posed to the community, officers immediately initiated a pursuit, coordinating closely with colleagues from across the force.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a high-speed police chase through Ripon

The pursuit covered significant ground, but thanks to the swift response of all involved, and the successful deployment of two stingers, the vehicle was brought to a safe stop.

A 41-year-old man from Middlesborough was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple driving offences.

He appeared in court on Monday (September 2) and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced later this month.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “This operation highlights the professionalism of our officers and the vital role that teamwork plays in maintaining public safety.

“We hope this sends a clear message to those intent on carrying our criminality in our county that we will take decisive action to stop them in their tracks.

“And our communities can rest assured knowing that those who endanger others will be held accountable.”