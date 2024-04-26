Driver flees scene of collision after car crashes into house on Knaresborough street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crew from Harrogate and Knaresborough was called to Blind Lane at 10.04pm on Wednesday (April 24) to find a car had crashed into a house.

On arrival at the scene, the occupants of the vehicle were out but not at the scene.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “The occupants of the house safely evacuated the property.

“Crews isolated the utilities while waiting for further assistance from an emergency gas engineer.”