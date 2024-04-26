Driver flees scene of collision after car crashes into house on Knaresborough street
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision in Knaresborough on Wednesday evening.
A crew from Harrogate and Knaresborough was called to Blind Lane at 10.04pm on Wednesday (April 24) to find a car had crashed into a house.
On arrival at the scene, the occupants of the vehicle were out but not at the scene.
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “The occupants of the house safely evacuated the property.
“Crews isolated the utilities while waiting for further assistance from an emergency gas engineer.”
This article will be updated with any further information we receive.