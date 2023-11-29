Driver fails breath test after losing control and crashing on A1(M) in Harrogate district
A motorist has failed a breath test after losing control and crashing on a major road in the Harrogate district over the weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The driver of a grey Peugeot lost control and crashed on the A1(M) near Dishforth in the early hours of Sunday (26 November) morning.
They failed a roadside breath test at the scene and also failed an evidential breath test.
Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said on X: “The driver of this vehicle subsequently failed a roadside breath test.
"An evidential breath test has been obtained which is also above the legal limit.
"Thankfully no injuries – don’t drink and drive.”