Driver fails breath test after losing control and crashing on A1(M) in Harrogate district

A motorist has failed a breath test after losing control and crashing on a major road in the Harrogate district over the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The driver of a grey Peugeot lost control and crashed on the A1(M) near Dishforth in the early hours of Sunday (26 November) morning.

They failed a roadside breath test at the scene and also failed an evidential breath test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said on X: “The driver of this vehicle subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

"An evidential breath test has been obtained which is also above the legal limit.