News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Driver fails breath test after losing control and crashing on A1(M) in Harrogate district

A motorist has failed a breath test after losing control and crashing on a major road in the Harrogate district over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Nov 2023, 09:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The driver of a grey Peugeot lost control and crashed on the A1(M) near Dishforth in the early hours of Sunday (26 November) morning.

They failed a roadside breath test at the scene and also failed an evidential breath test.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said on X: “The driver of this vehicle subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

"An evidential breath test has been obtained which is also above the legal limit.

"Thankfully no injuries – don’t drink and drive.”