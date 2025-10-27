Driver dies after car leaves road and hits tree on major road in Harrogate district
The single-vehicle collision happened on Pot Bank, near Beckwithshaw, at approximately 10pm on Friday, October 24.
It involved a blue Citroen C2 car that left the road and collided with a tree.
Sadly, the driver of the vehicle who was the only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remained closed until 5am on Saturday (October 25) to allow for investigation work to take place and for the vehicle to be recovered.
If you saw the C2 prior to the collision or the collision itself, or have any relevant dashcam footage, you get in contact with the police.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250201505 when providing any details regarding the incident.