Driver dies after car leaves road and hits tree on major road in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:12 GMT
Car accidents - What to do if you witness a car accident
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision on a major road in the Harrogate district.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Pot Bank, near Beckwithshaw, at approximately 10pm on Friday, October 24.

Most Popular

It involved a blue Citroen C2 car that left the road and collided with a tree.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadly, the driver of the vehicle who was the only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision on Pot Bank, near Beckwithshaw, in the Harrogate districtplaceholder image
The police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision on Pot Bank, near Beckwithshaw, in the Harrogate district

The road remained closed until 5am on Saturday (October 25) to allow for investigation work to take place and for the vehicle to be recovered.

If you saw the C2 prior to the collision or the collision itself, or have any relevant dashcam footage, you get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250201505 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice