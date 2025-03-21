Driver and passenger taken to hospital with injuries following collision in Harrogate district village

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in North Deighton.

The incident happened at 9:51pm on Tuesday, March 11 on Ox Close Lane and involved a a Toyota Rav4 in grey colliding with a roadside barrier.

As a result of the collision the driver and passenger attended hospital with slight injuries.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for David Ellison.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250044056 when providing any details regarding the incident.