Driver and passenger of car flee scene of collision following chase through Harrogate as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident involving a vehicle that failed to stop for a police officer in Harrogate.

At around 5.30pm on Sunday (September 29), a gold/silver Ford Galaxy, with registration FD57 BNV, was spotted on Olive Grove.

The vehicle was pursued by officers along Kingsley Road, Kingsley Drive, Rydal Road and Knaresborough Road towards the Empress Roundabout.

During the pursuit, the driver dangerously drove off-road across The Stray before colliding with a fence on Slingsby Walk, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and the fence.

The police have launched an appeal for witnesses after the driver and passenger of a car fled the scene of a collision following a chase through the streets of Harrogate

The driver and front seat passenger fled the scene following the collision.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and can provide a description of the driver, or has dash cam or CCTV footage of the vehicle or the events leading up to the collision.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Phillip Brown.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240177798 when providing any details regarding the incident.