Drink and drug driving crackdown

Sgt Andy Morton.

York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership issued the message “We want you to live” and added that every year, there are on average around 1400 people arrested across North Yorkshire for drink or drug driving.

Traffic Officers across the county will be conducting around the clock patrols and breath testing during the campaign which runs to January 1 2022.

Police Sergeant Andy Morton said: “A lot of people think police are just interested in catching and arresting as many people as possible for Drink or Drug driving over the festive period.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And whilst this is true to an extent, the main priority for us is to keep people alive. That’s why we do the job we do, and why we do these extra patrols.”

He added: “We are trying to prevent people from dying on our roads. We want to catch people who take serious risks by breaking the law in this way, before they kill themselves or someone else.

“Drink and drug driving kills. It’s that simple. We want you to live and be at home with your loved ones this Christmas.”

Tony Peel, Group Manager for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This campaign is key to helping ensure we drive home the message that Drink and Drug driving kills.

“The York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership will work together throughout December to educate and engage as many people as possible with an aim of making our roads safer for all users.

“None of us want people to die on our roads. So, my message is don’t take that risk and make sure you’re safe this festive season.”

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “We recognise that many of us enjoy a drink during the festive period. However, it’s very easy to misjudge if it’s safe to get in the car and drive after doing so.

“Just one large glass of wine or a pint of beer can take at least two hours to leave your body before it’s safe to drive again.

“We encourage people to stay safe by leaving the car at home and arranging alternative means of transport or designating an alcohol-free driver for the evening.