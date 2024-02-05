Dog with horrific injuries saved after being ‘left to die’ near Tadcaster on Christmas Day as RSPCA issues appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rosie, a five-year-old lurcher, was barely responsive when she was discovered hidden in a hedgerow at Spen Common Lane near Tadcaster on Christmas morning by a woman who was out walking her own dog.

She was hidden from view but was sniffed out by the walker’s dog called Tammy and the woman was able to carry her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie was reported to the RSPCA and was then rushed for urgent veterinary treatment by the charity’s animal rescue officer James Dack and she was put on a drip and given 24-hour care.

Rosie, a five-year-old Lurcher, has been saved by the RSPCA after being ‘left to die’ on Christmas Day in Tadcaster

She was emaciated, had a serious leg infection and had a number of puncture wounds over her body with purple antibiotic spray on her body where crude attempts had been made to treat the wounds.

Rosie battled her injuries and was nursed back to health by dedicated staff at the York, Harrogate and district branch of the RSPCA where she is now ready to find her new home.

Ruth McCabe, animal centre manager at the branch, said: “It was touch and go but this brave little girl fought hard and came out the other side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do not know any of her past but she has been left quite traumatised by what she has gone through, Rosie is slowly coming out of her shell and learning to trust again.

“She had been sprayed with pink and purple antibacterial spray by whoever dumped her in the ditch that night and this is still growing out of her, but she is looking in great health now.

"There was a concern that her infected leg would have to be amputated but fortunately this was not the case.

“Rosie will need adopters who are patient with her and will help her overcome her insecurities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once she gets to know you, she is the sweetest most adorable dog you could wish for.

"She does gain a lot of confidence when she is around other dogs so would be suitable and actually quite beneficial if she was to live with another medium to large size dog but will need an adult only home.

"Anyone interested in giving Rosie a home she deserves can find out more on our website.”

James added: “Rosie was extremely fortunate to be discovered as it was a quiet country lane and there were very few people around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was hidden from view and if Tammy had not sniffed her out, I am sure she would not have been found in time.

“We’re not sure how long she’d been lying there - possibly overnight - and as well as all her injuries it was extremely cold.

“She had clearly been dumped and left to die.

"There had been an attempt to treat her wounds with an antiseptic spray, but whoever callously abandoned her has probably thought, ‘she’s injured, she’s on her way out, I’ll just leave her’.

“It was a shocking incident to have to deal with on Christmas Day but it’s why we are out there 365 days a year and it was a pleasure to be able to help Rosie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’d like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the kind member of the public who stopped to help - without her I think we could have been looking at a different outcome.

"And to the amazing team at RSPCA York, Harrogate and District who have transformed Rosie into the healthy and sweet girl you see today.”

Although Rosie was microchipped to an address in Nottinghamshire, the details were not up-to- date and the RSPCA has been told she was sold to someone in the ‘Wales/Shropshire’ area about four years ago.