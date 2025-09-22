Dog walker suffers facial injuries following serious assault near primary school in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a serious assault near a primary school in Ripon.

The incident happened at around 7.35 pm on Sunday (September 21) on the common land east of Greystones Primary School and involved three men on a dirt bike who assaulted a dog walker.

The victim suffered facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for any information and CCTV footage of the incident.”

The main suspect has been described as a white man, around 5ft 5inch tall, with short blonde hair.

He was wearing a grey, hooded tracksuit and holding a white helmet that he used to assault the victim with.

The second suspect is described as a white man around 6ft 3inch tall, with dark curly brown hair on top with short back and sides, and wearing dark clothing.

All three men were riding a red and white dirt bike with a petrol engine.

It is unclear at this time what direction the suspects have left the area in, but they may have left via Ripon Bypass, Gallows Hill, Quarry Moor Lane or Morrisons car park.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Clive Penten.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250179062 when providing any details regarding the incident.