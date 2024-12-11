Illegal firestick users told they are putting themselves ‘at risk’.

So-called ‘dodgy’ firesticks have been targeted by authorities.

Crackdown took place in 15 areas across the country.

Fire TV Stick users warned not to make expensive mistake.

A crackdown on so-called “dodgy” firesticks saw authorities target homes in 15 major areas of the country. The two week action is part of a push to intensify efforts to disrupt and dismantle piracy operations across the country.

Fire TV Stick owners were also warned this weekend not to make a potentially costly mistake - and risk a £1,000 fine. It has also been revealed how authorities detect if someone has bought an illegal streaming stick.

During the two-week enforcement operation FACT, together with police forces across the UK, targeted suppliers who are selling unauthorised access to premium content, including film, television and live sports. These individuals were visited in person and issued cease-and-desist warnings by post, instructing them to cease illegal activities immediately or face potential criminal prosecution.

Where did the crackdown take place?

The clampdown, which lasted a fortnight before Christmas 2024, focused on disrupting the distribution of illicit Firesticks and other illegal streaming operations. It spanned locations across the UK, including:

London

Cheshire

Kent

Sussex

Norfolk

Northamptonshire

Lincolnshire

Derbyshire

Staffordshire

the East and West Midlands

Greater Manchester

Merseyside

Northumbria

North Yorkshire

Man arrested as part of clampdown

A fire stick

During the two-week operation, South Wales Police arrested a 42-year-old man from Newport who was suspected of involvement in illegal IPTV operations, including the sale of illicit Firesticks. FACT and South Wales Police seized several digital devices, including Firesticks, which are now undergoing forensic examination.

The suspect remains under investigation and could face criminal charges. Additionally, FACT issued a number of takedown requests to social media platforms and online marketplaces, further disrupting illegal IPTV activity.

Courts are increasingly imposing severe penalties for illegal streaming operations, particularly those who do not heed warnings. Last month, a private prosecution undertaken by the Premier League resulted in Jonathan Edge, a 29-year-old from Liverpool, receiving a three-year and four-month prison sentence for selling and using illicit Firesticks.

Despite a prior cease-and-desist warning from FACT, which he chose to ignore, Edge continued his activities. His sentence also includes a concurrent two-year and three-month term for personally accessing and viewing the pirated content he distributed.

Dodgy firestick users ‘putting themselves at risk’

Kieron Sharp, FACT CEO, said: “Our cease-and-desist measures are not just warnings—they are the first step toward holding offenders accountable. Many who ignored these notices in the past are now facing arrest and criminal charges. We strongly advise anyone involved in these activities to stop immediately.

“If you’re supplying or using illicit streaming devices or illegal IPTV subscriptions, take this as a clear warning: you are breaking the law and risk facing serious consequences. We will continue working with police to track down and shut down these illegal operations.

“The police across the UK have been unstinting in their efforts to tackle this criminality and we are grateful for their assistance. To those using illegal streaming services, the message is that you’re not just committing a crime; you are putting yourself at risk.

“These services often expose users to malware, scams, and data theft, with no recourse when things go wrong. The safest, smartest and only choice is to stick to legitimate providers for your entertainment.”

What is the law around ‘dodgy’ firesticks?

It is not technically against the law to jailbreak a streaming stick like a firestick. However it is illegal to watch dodgy livestreams of sporting events on them - this does include live football and the darts at Christmas.

