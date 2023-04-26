Do you recognise this man? North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image following theft of electric bike in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an electric bike was stolen from outside a Harrogate supermarket in broad daylight.
The theft happened at Aldi on Old Beck Road at about 3.10pm on Saturday, April 15.
Despite the bike being left secure outside of the store, a man entered B&Q next door and then rode the bike away.
Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as they believe that he will have information that will help with their investigation.
#Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 371 Joanne Fawcett.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230066912 when passing on any information.