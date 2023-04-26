News you can trust since 1836
Do you recognise this man? North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image following theft of electric bike in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an electric bike was stolen from outside a Harrogate supermarket in broad daylight.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read

The theft happened at Aldi on Old Beck Road at about 3.10pm on Saturday, April 15.

Despite the bike being left secure outside of the store, a man entered B&Q next door and then rode the bike away.

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as they believe that he will have information that will help with their investigation.

North Yorkshire Police would like to speak to this man following the theft of an electric bike in HarrogateNorth Yorkshire Police would like to speak to this man following the theft of an electric bike in Harrogate
#Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 371 Joanne Fawcett.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230066912 when passing on any information.