Do you recognise this man? North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image following theft of electric bike in Harrogate

The theft happened at Aldi on Old Beck Road at about 3.10pm on Saturday, April 15.

Despite the bike being left secure outside of the store, a man entered B&Q next door and then rode the bike away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as they believe that he will have information that will help with their investigation.

North Yorkshire Police would like to speak to this man following the theft of an electric bike in Harrogate

#Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 371 Joanne Fawcett.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad