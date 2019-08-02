Do you recognise these women? CCTV appeal after shocking theft in Tadcaster

A CCTV appeal has been launched by police following a shoplifting incident at Sainsbury's in Tadcaster, where a large quantity of goods were stolen from the store.

It happened on May 20 at around 6pm. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two women in CCTV images.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sally Smith. You can also email Sally.Smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190090924.