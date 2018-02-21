'Distressed' woman rescued from River Nidd in Knaresborough by police and public

A woman who was found in the River Nidd in a 'distressed state' was rescued by members of the public and police last night in Knaresborough.

A member of the public called North Yorkshire Police concerned about a woman in a distressed state by the river just after 10.30pm on Tuesday 20 February.

Officers arrived at the scene near the Half Moon Pub in Knaresborough within eight minutes.

As they arrived, the woman had entered the water where she was being held onto by a member of public.

She exited the river and was taken to Harrogate District Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers would like to thank the members of public who stayed with the woman until emergency services arrived."

Fire crews also attended the scene but did not need to be utilised.