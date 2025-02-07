Digger and trailer stolen from property in Harrogate as police launch appeal for information

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a digger and a trailer were stolen from a property in Harrogate.

It happened at 3.25pm on Tuesday (February 4) when the digger and trailer were stolen from a property on Wheatlands Road East.

The digger is described as a grey and red Tekeuchi TB014.

The trailer is a grey Williams trailer with identifying number ‘HC30322’ etched into the tow bar – with registration ‘YE20 JYO’.

The stolen items were seen being towed by a white Ford Transit, believed to be using false plates.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Jonathan Cleary.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250022007 when providing any details regarding the incident.