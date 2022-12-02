Diesel thief faces £122 fuel bill and loss of vans after being stopped near Wetherby

Just after 7am on Thursday, December 1, police received a report that a vehicle had made off from Coneygarth services, off the A1(M).

Two Ford Transit vans had entered the forecourt together and one had left without paying for more than £122 of diesel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using ANPR technology, North Yorkshire Police officers began searching for the two vehicles and at 10.30am, they were spotted heading south on the A1(M) and brought to a stop on the A168 just outside Wetherby.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a man after he failed to pay for £122 worth of diesel at a petrol station

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

One of the drivers, a 24-year-old man, was arrested, and both vans were recovered by police - one for having no insurance, the other for no tax.