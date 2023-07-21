Deputy headteacher at private school near Harrogate found guilty of more than 40 sexual offences against pupils

Alexander Charles Ralls, 47, who was deputy head of boarding and deputy child protection officer at internationally renowned Queen Ethelburga’s School at the time of the depraved offences, preyed on the girls when they fell ill with heatstroke, stomach pains and dehydration.

He was accused of sexually abusing 20 girls over a three-year period and charged with 48 separate offences including 37 sexual assaults and 10 counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity – he denied all the allegations.

On Thursday, a jury found him guilty of all but four of the offences following a four-week trial at Bradford Crown Court.

Bradford Crown Court

Prosecutor Peter Hampton said the cunning teacher, who was regarded as “the leading light” of an international charity bringing relief aid to some of the world’s most impoverished people, used his first-aid knowledge to inveigle the girls to take showers in front of him and allow him to perform intimate ‘health checks’ after many of them fell ill in the stifling heat.

The scheming sex offender also confiscated the girls’ mobile phones when they were thousands of miles from home and utterly “isolated”.

Ralls - who was a trusted, highly respected teacher at the fee-paying school in Thorpe Underwood at the time of the offences - used a stethoscope on one girl’s chest and a thermometer on others as a means of getting them to take off their clothes.

He also gave them what he called “the towel treatment” – damp cloths ostensibly to cool them down in the sweltering heat.

Mr Hampton said that Ralls would routinely sexually assault the girls, sometimes while they were asleep or otherwise drowsy through illness.

Some of the assaults were penetrative and some of the attacks occurred at an orphanage in India visited by teaching staff and pupils.

“The defendant had a sexual interest in pre-pubescent and adolescent children and teenagers,” said Mr Hampton.

“He had the opportunity to pursue that interest and commit the offences because of who he was and the job he held.

“Alexander Charles Ralls was a fraud – he would deceive the girls into believing that his touching of them, or other activity, was a necessary and legitimate medical procedure, when in fact, it was not.

“His actions were driven by his own sexual motivation and interest.

"He is a fraud not only in the manner in which he committed the offences; he is a fraud in the way in which he presented himself to the outside world.”

Mr Hampton said that before the offences came to light, Ralls, who ran his own charity, was regarded as a “man of unquestionable good, if not impeccable, character”.

He was deputy head of boarding for four years and, up until his dismissal in December 2015, was the school’s deputy designated safeguarding officer.

Ralls, who lived in a flat in a female boarding house on the school premises, was also a qualified first aider at Queen Ethelburga’s, known colloquially as ‘QE’.

He ran his own charity called Affecting Real Change (ARC) which “advanced the education and training of children, young people and adults”.

“It operated in India and The Gambia, aiding the relief and prevention of poverty and the promotion and preservation of good health,” said Mr Hampton.

“Students at Queen Ethelburga’s and other schools were given the opportunity of travelling to The Gambia and India on trips organised by the defendant.

"Many, excited by the chance, raised the funds, obtained their parents’ permission to travel and took up the opportunity.

“The defendant not only organised these trips but was also responsible for first aid.

"The children on the trips would look to him when they were unwell.

"However, when the opportunity arose, the defendant would also commit (sexual) offences in the UK, at QE.”

Mr Hampton said that 18 of the 20 girls who made complaints about Ralls were QE pupils who had been on his trips to India and the West African country.

“It was not uncommon for children to become ill on some of the ARC trips,” added Mr Hampton.

“They would also develop fever and pick up sickness bugs.

"Those circumstances gave rise for plenty of opportunity for the defendant to pursue his sexual mores by deceiving the girls that the activity or touching was medical when the reality was it was plainly sexual.”

On some occasions, Ralls would sexually assault the girls when they were asleep or disorientated through sleep or illness.

"He would also pour freezing cold water over their bodies ostensibly to reduce their temperatures and order them to take showers, then follow them in so he could see them naked.

In November 2015, one of the victims made a complaint to the school about Ralls’ behaviour on the charity trips.

Ralls was suspended pending an investigation which found he had allowed pupils into his private quarters at Ethelburga’s which was against school policy.

He was ultimately dismissed for “gross misconduct and inappropriate behaviour”.

The girl’s mother was told by the school that the matter would be passed on to the “relevant authorities”, but “nothing more seemed to come of matters” until a separate complaint was made to police by another girl in February 2018, more than two years after the initial complaint.

Police launched an investigation in 2018 when more girls, now adults, spoke to officers about Ralls’s predatory and “weird” behaviour.

The victims said they had “liked and trusted” Ralls, but his behaviour became “odd” on the charity trips.

One girl noted that although some of the boys on the trips were also feeling ill and having stomach problems, Ralls would never subject them to such deep ‘medical’ scrutiny.

One of the abused girls said that “everyone loved Mr Ralls at that time” and that was the reason they didn’t initially make a complaint.

One girl said that while visiting an orphanage in India, Ralls had “invited himself” into the bedroom she shared with a friend and told them that “they would all be sharing”.

“On an evening, the defendant would encourage the girls to sleep naked to keep cool,” added Mr Hampton.

When the young victim became “ill and feverish”, Ralls was “quickly on hand and soon telling her to strip in order to cool down”.

On another occasion, she had a fever and Ralls convinced her she had indigestion.

He began to “prod her stomach” and then sexually assaulted her.

Ralls claimed he was merely giving the girl “the towel treatment to cool her down” and massaging her stomach “for purely medical reasons”.

Another teenage girl said Ralls told her he would have to give her a stomach massage after she complained of constipation and on another occasion, she awoke to find him sexually assaulting her.

One victim said she was attacked at the orphanage in the room that Ralls was sharing with the female pupils.

She woke up to find Ralls sexually assaulting her and she “froze and was in shock”.

She was assaulted a second time after waking to find her nightdress had been pulled up.

In another incident at a hotel in Delhi, he targeted her again after buying pupils cocktails.

“The defendant was in the practice of removing all medication from the students and on this occasion (the girl) was suffering from bad period pains,” said Mr Hampton.

“She was embarrassed to have to ask the defendant for some paracetamol for this reason.”

However, wicked Ralls refused to provide her with the pills “all day and until they were at the hotel”.

“Rather, he insisted on examining (the girl) in the hotel room,” said Mr Hampton.

Ralls sexually assaulted her as he told another pupil in the room to leave – the victim was crying as Ralls pulled her pants down.

He told another girl on a trip to India that she “needed to sleep next to him” after she became ill with dehydration.

He poured cold water over her body and sexually assaulted her on the roof of the orphanage where some of the pupils had been sleeping due to the intense heat.

One girl was sexually assaulted twice in Ralls’s private quarters at Queen Ethelburga’s after he had examined her chest with a stethoscope.

Again, he “hid behind the deceit of legitimate medical treatment” when denying the claims.

The court heard he would check on poorly pupils during a sickness bug going around the school to pursue his warped sexual urges.

The jury found Ralls guilty of 43 of the 47 charges involving almost all of the 20 girls who made complaints.