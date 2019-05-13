Delivery driver robbed at knife-point for food

A delivery driver was robbed at knife-point and the suspects stole food before fleeing the scene.

It happened near St Andrews Walk in Harrogate at around 1.30am in the early hours of Friday, May 10.

Two suspects approached a delivery driver and threatened them at knifepoint.

They then took the items of food and fled the scene.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public's help in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are re appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident and anyone in the area who may have CCTV cameras.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Matthew Reeve or emailing matthew.reeve@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

