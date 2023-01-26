News you can trust since 1836
Death of pensioner in Harrogate 'no longer suspicious' as elderly man released without charge

The death of an elderly woman in Harrogate is no longer being investigated as suspicious, North Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

By George Buksmann
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Officers were called to a flat on Dene Park, in the Bilton area, to reports of a “sudden and unexplained death” of a 77-year-old woman on Monday January 23.

A 76-year-old man was arrested at the time in connection with the death, but he has now been released without charge with no further action after North Yorkshire Police confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

The scene at the flat has since been stood down and a report has been prepared for the coroner.

A man has been released without charge following the incident at Dene Park in Harrogate. (Photo: Google Maps)