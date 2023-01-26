Death of pensioner in Harrogate 'no longer suspicious' as elderly man released without charge

Officers were called to a flat on Dene Park, in the Bilton area, to reports of a “sudden and unexplained death” of a 77-year-old woman on Monday January 23.

A 76-year-old man was arrested at the time in connection with the death, but he has now been released without charge with no further action after North Yorkshire Police confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

The scene at the flat has since been stood down and a report has been prepared for the coroner.