Cyprus reunited with ‘irreplaceable’ ancient treasures after North Yorkshire Police investigation

PC Bradley Hay (centre) meeting officials at the High Commission of Cyprus

Cyprus Interpol notified the force after dozens of Roman Greco vases, gold jewellery, bowls and other small items appeared for sale.

Several prehistoric items including axe heads from the neolithic period and ornamental fragments of ancient Cyprian jewellery dating from around 400BC were also put on the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their combined value was around £6,000 and Interpol believed they had been exported illegally.

PC Bradley Hay handing over one of the items at the High Commission of Cyprus

The Force Intelligence Bureau led the case, working closely with the Home Office, Interpol, National Crime Agency (NCA) and the High Commission of Cyprus.

Investigators established that the items had been brought into the UK by a serviceman stationed in Cyprus around 60 years ago.

An export licence would have been required before artefacts were removed from the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The treasures had been passed down the family and were being sold in North Yorkshire with good intent.

But the investigation revealed they had been removed from Cyprus unlawfully, and therefore still belonged to the country.

The owner agreed to them being handed over (there was no need to seize the items) and officers arranged for them to be transferred to Cypriot authorities during a visit to the embassy in London.

PC Bradley Hay from North Yorkshire Police’s Force Intelligence Bureau said: “This investigation has ensured that artefacts with historical and cultural significance to the Cypriot people have been returned to their rightful owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These items, although being sold with good intent, were unique and irreplaceable.

“This was an international investigation spanning an entire continent.

“It was made possible by the network of ongoing relationships we have with other law enforcement agencies, which mean countries can work together to keep people safe and uphold laws across borders.

“We usually work with Interpol to track down international fugitives and bring them to justice.

“So investigating ancient artefacts certainly isn’t something we do every day.