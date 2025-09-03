Cyclists suffer serious injuries following collision with vehicle on major road in Harrogate district

West Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a collision involving a group of cyclists and a car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 1.05 pm on Sunday, August 10, when two cyclists were seriously injured, and a number of others were also hurt on the A661 Harrogate Road in Wetherby.

The two cyclists were among a group of riders entering Wetherby near the 30mph signs when a black hatchback overtook them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst overtaking, the car reacted to an oncoming vehicle which was leaving Wetherby.

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a collision involving a group of cyclists and a car on the A661 Harrogate Road in Wetherby

It moved towards the cyclists causing several of them to be dismounted before narrowly missing the oncoming car.

A number of cyclists were injured, including two who suffered injuries which were serious but not life threatening.

Several helpful motorists stopped at the scene to assist the cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson at West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, including the motorists who stopped to assist, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident.”

If you can help, you should contact PC 4764 Largent from Team 5 at the Roads Policing Unit by calling West Yorkshire Police on 101.

You can also visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

You should quote the West Yorkshire Police reference number 13250457759 when providing any details regarding the incident.