Cyclist suffers minor injuries following collision with car on major road in Harrogate as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a cyclist was hit by a car and suffered minor injuries in Harrogate.

The incident happened between 5.15pm and 5.50pm on Friday, December 15 at the junction of Bower Road and Haywra Street.

A pedal cyclist entered Bower Road and was hit by a grey Ford Focus that had just exited Asda supermarket.

The woman cyclist sustained minor injuries in the collision.

The driver of the Ford stopped at the scene and spoke with the cyclist, however, they had left prior to the police arriving.

Officers are appealing for the driver to come forward along with any witnesses and anyone who may have any dashcam footage.