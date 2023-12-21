Cyclist suffers injuries following hit-and-run on major road in Harrogate district as police appeal for witnesses
The incident happened on Monday, December 18 at 4.45pm on Harrogate Road near Mother Shiptons Cave.
A car collided with a pedal bike which resulted in minor injuries for the cyclist.
The driver of the car did not stop at the scene of the collision.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing to the driver or anyone with any information to come forward.
In particular, officers are keen to hear from anyone who has any relevant dashcam footage.
If you have any information, you should email [email protected] or call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230241416 when passing on any details.