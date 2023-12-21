Cyclist suffers injuries following hit-and-run on major road in Harrogate district as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a cyclist was hit by a car that failed to stop in Knaresborough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Monday, December 18 at 4.45pm on Harrogate Road near Mother Shiptons Cave.

A car collided with a pedal bike which resulted in minor injuries for the cyclist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene of the collision.

A cyclist has been injured after being hit by a car that failed to stop on a major road in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing to the driver or anyone with any information to come forward.

In particular, officers are keen to hear from anyone who has any relevant dashcam footage.

If you have any information, you should email [email protected] or call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.