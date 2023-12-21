News you can trust since 1836
Cyclist suffers injuries following hit-and-run on major road in Harrogate district as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a cyclist was hit by a car that failed to stop in Knaresborough.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:33 GMT
The incident happened on Monday, December 18 at 4.45pm on Harrogate Road near Mother Shiptons Cave.

A car collided with a pedal bike which resulted in minor injuries for the cyclist.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene of the collision.

A cyclist has been injured after being hit by a car that failed to stop on a major road in KnaresboroughA cyclist has been injured after being hit by a car that failed to stop on a major road in Knaresborough
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing to the driver or anyone with any information to come forward.

In particular, officers are keen to hear from anyone who has any relevant dashcam footage.

If you have any information, you should email [email protected] or call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230241416 when passing on any details.