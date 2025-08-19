Cyclist in his 70s tragically dies following collision on major road in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a fatal collision on a major road in Harrogate.

At 3.30pm on Monday (August 18), officers were called to assist a cyclist who had been found in a serious condition on Skipton Road, at the junction with Dragon Road.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency crews, the cyclist, a man in his 70s, sadly died at the scene.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “At this stage, we don’t believe that there was any third-party involvement with the man or his bike prior to the incident.

“We’re now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident that has not yet come forward to contact us.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Matt Carling.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250155552 when providing any details regarding the incident.