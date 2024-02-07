News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Cyclist hit by car that failed to stop following collision on major road in Harrogate as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a cyclist was hit by a car which failed to stop in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At about 7.30am on Tuesday (February 6) a collision occurred involving a pedal cyclist and a Volkswagen Golf, on the B6161 Oaker Bank in Harrogate.

Both the cyclist and the car were travelling towards the Jubilee Roundabout prior to the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene and fortunately, the cyclist, a man in his 40s, was not seriously injured.

A cyclist has been hit by a car that failed to stop following a collision on the B6161 Oaker Bank in HarrogateA cyclist has been hit by a car that failed to stop following a collision on the B6161 Oaker Bank in Harrogate
A cyclist has been hit by a car that failed to stop following a collision on the B6161 Oaker Bank in Harrogate

The vehicle is believed to be a white Volkswagen Golf, 2014-2019 model.

A wing mirror light bar and cover were detached during the collision, so the car will have distinctive damage to its wing mirror.

If you were the driver of the car involved, you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition, anyone who witnessed the collision, recognises the car involved, or is aware of a VW Golf with wing mirror damage, is asked to get in touch.

You should email [email protected], or call 101, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240022993 when providing any information.