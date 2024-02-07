Cyclist hit by car that failed to stop following collision on major road in Harrogate as police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At about 7.30am on Tuesday (February 6) a collision occurred involving a pedal cyclist and a Volkswagen Golf, on the B6161 Oaker Bank in Harrogate.

Both the cyclist and the car were travelling towards the Jubilee Roundabout prior to the incident.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene and fortunately, the cyclist, a man in his 40s, was not seriously injured.

The vehicle is believed to be a white Volkswagen Golf, 2014-2019 model.

A wing mirror light bar and cover were detached during the collision, so the car will have distinctive damage to its wing mirror.

If you were the driver of the car involved, you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police.

In addition, anyone who witnessed the collision, recognises the car involved, or is aware of a VW Golf with wing mirror damage, is asked to get in touch.