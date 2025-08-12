'Cunning and calculating man': Former hospital DJ from Harrogate jailed for sexually abusing a boy in the 90s

Adrian Phipps, 66, of Station View, Harrogate was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault against a boy under 16, as well as three counts of making indecent images of a child

A 66-year-old former hospital radio DJ from Harrogate showed “no remorse for the harm he inflicted” after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a boy three decades ago.

Adrian Phipps, of Station View, Harrogate, denied indecently assaulting a boy under 16 between 1995 and 1996.

Following a trial at York Crown Court, a jury found him guilty of two counts of indecent assault against a boy under 16, and today (August 12), he was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

Phipps was also issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and placed on the permanent barred list, prohibiting him from ever working with children.

The judge further ordered the forfeiture and destruction of Phipps’ phones and the images they contained.

He had pleaded guilty to a further three counts of making indecent images of a child at the start of the trial.

The assaults took place at a shop in the Harrogate area while Phipps was volunteering as a radio DJ for Harrogate District Hospital.

A witness statement read out in court described how Phipps also volunteered at the Royal Baths, which operated under the same hospital radio station at the time and would visit the younger disabled hospital visitors and take their music requests.

The abuse was reported to North Yorkshire Police in the summer of 2021 after the victim disclosed to close family members what had happened to him, and an investigation was launched.

Phipps was arrested, and indecent images were found on one of the mobile phones that was seized from his home address.

However, the jury found Phipps not guilty of six other indecent assault charges.

A victim impact statement, read by the Prosecutor on behalf of the victim in court, described how the abuse had had a “monumental effect” on him and changed his life.

He said: “The shame, the guilt, the self-hatred and loathing, the feeling of worthlessness and shame haunts me even to this day.”

He also described how the assaults consumed him, destroyed relationships, and damaged both his mental and physical health.

“I felt I couldn't speak out or stop him, he came across as charismatic and eccentric, but harmless. Even other kids would say he's weird but no one else ever spoke of him in a way I felt I could reach out and be listened too.”

He explained that he has since sought counselling and continues to do so in an effort to believe he deserves to be loved, rebuild his self-worth, and regain his confidence while working through the trauma.

It was only after reporting the abuse to the police and his partner, he said, that he finally felt listened to and believed.

Handing down the sentence today, Judge Hickey told Phipps he was a “cunning and calculating man”.

He said the jury had “quite rightly” found him guilty, adding that the level of planning involved was significant in his judgement. "You got your own way as you were determined to do" he said.

He also praised the victim for “great courage” in coming forward and confronting his abuser.

Speaking after the sentencing today, the officer who led on the case, Detective Constable Becky Townsend of North Yorkshire Police said: “Although Phipps’ crimes were committed around 30 years ago, they were treated with the same seriousness as if they were committed yesterday.

"Phipps denied his offences from the outset and has shown no remorse for the harm he inflicted.

“I want to commend the strength and bravery of the victim.

"His courage in coming forward, and support throughout the investigation, played a crucial role in securing this conviction, and I hope today’s verdict offers him a degree of peace and closure.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “This case highlights once again the profound and lasting impact that sexual abuse can have on a young person. Phipps targeted and sexually abused a vulnerable boy 30 years ago, leaving him to live with the consequences across several decades.

“Thanks to his bravery in speaking out, Phipps has finally been brought to justice. We now hope that the victim receives all the support he needs to move forwards with his life.

“Anyone who has concerns about a child's welfare or safety, or wants information about support available for those who’ve suffered abuse, can contact our free and confidential helpline on 0808 800 5000 or by emailing [email protected].”

Visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse/how-to-report-possible-child-abuse/ for advice from North Yorkshire Police on how report possible child abuse.