Crowdfunding appeal launched to replace stolen £5,000 raised for Yorkshire Air Ambulance in Harrogate

The family of a Harrogate pensioner whose home was ransacked by thieves and £5,000 intended for charity taken have launched a crowdfunding page to replace the stolen cash.

Ken Horner's, 85, discovered the front door of his property on Haggs Road smashed open on Saturday (February 17) after returning from an auction in Otely. Several items including a solid silver medallion passed down from his grandfather were taken alongside the cash.

Following an outcry to the news online his family are hoping to raise £5,000 which will go towards the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

His daughter, Liz Horner said: "Hopefully we will be able to raise an amount close to what was stolen and I am hoping to get the word out there. I know dad has already been overwhelmed by the number of people who have responded to the story online."

She added: "Quite a few people know him through the work he has done for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance before. He has put on a brave face through all of this, dad is an old-fashioned Yorkshireman, but hopefully we can make back what was lost."

Over the years Mr Horner has raised over £50,000 for the service, alongside roughly £6,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

You can find the Justgiving page here or if you have information regarding the break in or stolen items contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.