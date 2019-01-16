Crime watch group needs volunteer

Volunteers are needed to form a committee for the Outer North East Neighbourhood Watch Association.

Following a recent meeting the group covers Wetherby to Barwick-in-Elmet and Aberford along with areas Wetherby to Alwoodley.

Spokesman Maureen Brewer BEM said: “We are now seeking nominations for Representatives from all these areas to form a Committee.

“One of the aims of the Association is to keep residents informed about new NHW activities within the area, especially crime updates to enable people to be more aware of what is happening and to be able to take precautions.”

She added: “One way of circulating this information is to have several small Neighbourhood Watch Groups, with a Co ordinator, who would be willing to receive via email, regular crime updates for onward circulation to his or her group.”

Anyone interested in helping the Neighbourhood Watch Association should send name and contact details to embeze@kalsom.co.uk before Friday, January 27.

The group is expected to hold a further meeting in the next few months.