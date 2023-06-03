Crime: Police appeal for information after a spate of vandalism in Pateley Bridge

Overnight on May 30 to 31 damage was caused at the recreation ground near the youth shelter and the band stand.

Graffiti has been sprayed on the bus shelter at Station Square.

Later in the week, broken glass and bottles were left near the youth shelter and graffiti discovered in the toilets at Southlands car park.

Police appeal for information about a spate of vandalism in Pateley Bridge

Anyone who witnessed the offences or who has any information is urged to email email [email protected]

or call North Yorkshire police on 101 or visit www.northyorkshire.police.uk.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.