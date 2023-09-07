COURT ROUND-UP: The latest convictions to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court

Watch more videos on Shots!

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 21:

Julie Rutherford, 54, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out further rehabilitation work after breaching a community order. She failed to comply with the requirements of the order by failing to attend probation appointments in June and July. To mark the breach, Rutherford was ordered to complete a further five days’ rehabilitation activity.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 23:

Curtis Bitton-Price, 38, of Springfield Court, Harrogate, was fined £500 and had six points added to his licence for speeding on the A1(M) at Ingmanthorpe. He was driving a BMW M4 which was travelling above the 70mph limit on September 15 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £200 statutory surcharge.

Victoria Johnson, 40, of Copt Hewick Village, was fined £75 and had three points added to her licence for speeding. She was driving an Audi Q5 which was travelling at a speed exceeding 70mph on the A1(M) at Ingmanthorpe in September 2022. She was ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Richard Galli, 36, of Ripon Road, Killinghall, was fined £160 and had six points added to his licence for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving his Ford Transit van, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. The offence occurred on the A64 at Stutton-with-Hazelwood on October 17 last year. Galli, who works in roof maintenance, was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £64 surcharge, but there was no driving ban because he needed his van for work and family members were dependent on his income.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 24:

Daniel Wilson, 31, of Hutton Grove, Ripon, was given a 12-month community order for a TWOC offence. He admitted that he had allowed himself to be carried or conveyed in a Skoda Fabia which had been taken from an address on Franklin Road, Harrogate, on January 13. As part of the order, Wilson must complete up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity and carry out 178 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay the victim £200 compensation and a £114 surcharge. The offences were in breach of a previous community order imposed in December last year for assaulting a named man at Harrogate Bus Station.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 25:

Brash Bullows, 29, of Oxford Street, Harrogate, was given a 20-month driving ban and a 12-month community order for failing to provide a specimen for analysis and obstructing a police constable. Bullows admitted wilfully obstructing a traffic constable in Park Lane, Spofforth. The offence occurred on April 15. He later failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Harrogate Police Station following a suspected driving offence on the same date. He denied that offence but was found guilty after trial. As part of the community order, Bullows must complete up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services. In March 2020, he received a 21-month jail sentence after being convicted of nine counts of criminal damage following an incident in which he caused thousands of pounds’ worth of damage to vehicles in Harrogate town centre, threatened motorists and threw a box of ferrets at some of the cars while people were inside.

Robbie Nelson, of Woodfield View, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out further rehabilitation work after failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order by missing two probation appointments in June. The court ordered Nelson to carry out an extra five days’ rehabilitation activity and decreed that the original requirements of the order should continue.

Nathan Simpson, 31, of College Road, Ripon, was fined £100 for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing two unpaid-work sessions in May and June.

Kundananjii Gombe, 26, of Albert Road, Harrogate, was placed on a curfew for breaching the community requirements of a suspended prison sentence. Gombe breached the order by failing to comply with his alcohol-abstinence and electronic-monitoring programme in June and failing to attend a drug-rehabilitation appointment in July. The court imposed a new 16-week suspended jail sentence including an eight-week doorstep curfew which prevents him leaving his home between 7pm and 7am daily. It was ordered that the alcohol-abstinence, drug treatment and rehabilitation-activity requirements should continue. The original suspended sentence was imposed in April after Gombe was convicted of two counts of assaulting emergency workers and possessing a Class B drug.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 4:

