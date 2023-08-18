Court Round-Up: The latest convictions to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 8:

Khled Shebli, 37, of no fixed address, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order for the protection of a named woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits Shebli from contacting, harassing, intimidating or threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering her address in Poplar Grove, Harrogate.

Neil Johnson, 57, of Eavestone Grove, Harrogate, was made subject to further injunctions for breaching a domestic-violence protection order. He breached the order on August 8, three days after it was imposed. The new, 28-day order prohibits him from contacting, pestering, intimidating and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering her property in Harrogate. The court granted the order because it was “necessary and proportionate to prevent further threats of violence”.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 9:

Graham Castleton, 64, of Warwick Crescent, Harrogate, was fined £646 and had six points added to his licence for speeding on the A64 at Malton. He was driving a Porsche which was travelling at a speed exceeding 70mph on November 27 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £258 surcharge.

Kirstie Maude, 38, of Electric Avenue, Harrogate, received a six-month motoring ban for driving without insurance. She was driving a Mercedes A Class when the offence was detected on the A59 Skipton Road in Harrogate on December 12, 2022. She was fined £600 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £240.

Anthony Ward, 40, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to stop him harassing a named Ripon woman. The 28-day order prohibits him contacting, pestering, intimidating or threatening the woman with violence. It also bans Ward, of Clough Close, Middlesbrough, from entering her address in Kirkgate.

Ferenc Aron Varga, 27, of Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for stalking and assaulting a named woman. He stalked the victim by leaving notes at her home in Bramham Drive, Harrogate, on June 7, which had a “substantial adverse effect” on her. Varga assaulted the woman on Oak Beck Road in Harrogate on June 13. As part of the order, he must complete 120 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was also slapped with a three-year restraining order banning him from contacting the victim and entering Bramham

Drive. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

Marc Docking, 32, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to stop him bothering a named Harrogate woman. Docking, of Tynwald Drive, Leeds, must not contact, harass or threaten the woman with violence. The 28-day order also prohibits him entering her address in Eleanor Drive, Harrogate.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 10:

Charlie Atkinson, 23, of Eleanor Drive, Harrogate, received a 20-month motoring ban after he was caught driving while over twice the legal alcohol limit. He was stopped in Eleanor Drive on April 21 when a drink-drive test revealed he had 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 35mg. He was fined £162 and ordered to pay £150 costs, along with a £65 surcharge.

Ranjeet Shahi, 27, of Mawson Lane, Ripon, was fined £495 and had eight points added to his licence for causing a road accident and failing to report the incident to police. Shahi ultimately admitted the offence, which occurred on Ripon Road, Killinghall, on November 13 last year. He was driving a Suzuki SX4 which crashed into, and caused damage to, a road sign and telegraph pole. He then failed to report the accident to police as soon as was reasonably practicable or within 24 hours of it occurring. He was ordered to pay £150 costs and a statutory surcharge of £198.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 11:

Viktors Gusevs, 32, of Hornblower Close, Ripon, received a 30-month motoring ban after he was caught driving while well over three times the legal limit. He was stopped in Barefoot Street, Ripon, on May 22 when a drink-drive test revealed he had 124mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 35mcg. He was also made subject to a 12-month community order under which he must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114. There were no separate penalties for careless driving and having no licence or insurance.

Samantha Hardy, 43, of Bewerley Road, Harrogate, was fined £60 for breaching a community order. She failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing a probation appointment in March and a rehabilitation-activity session in May.

Kieran Oldroyd, 22, of Chatsworth Place, Harrogate, was fined £300 for breaching the requirements of a community order. He breached the order by skipping an unpaid-work session in May and a rehabilitation-activity appointment in June. The court directed that the order should continue.

Jonathan Stephenson, 36, of Willow Drive, Harrogate, received a 26-week suspended prison sentence for causing actual bodily harm to a named man and assaulting a named woman. Stephenson assaulted the victims in Grantley Drive, Harrogate, on October 27 last year. He was found guilty of assaulting the woman and ABH against the man. A prison sentence was imposed because the offences were domestic in nature and committed while Stephenson was on bail. The sentence was suspended for 18 months, during which time Stephenson must complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was also slapped with an 18-month restraining order banning him from contacting the victims and entering Grantley Drive. He was ordered to pay £620 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £154. In January, Stephenson received another suspended prison sentence for stalking and assault.

Susan Swan, 54, of Mawson Lane, Harrogate, was ordered to undergo alcohol and rehabilitation treatment after breaching a community order. She failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing two rehabilitation-activity appointments on June 8 and 13. The original order, which was imposed in April for assaulting a police community support officer and threatening behaviour, was revoked and replaced with a new one under which Swan must complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity.