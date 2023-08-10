Court Round-Up: The latest convictions to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 1:
Laura Kirton, 42, of Kirkstone Road, Harrogate, was fined £461 and had nine points added to her licence for careless driving. She was driving a Ford C Max on Hookstone Chase, Harrogate, when the offence occurred in December 2022. She was ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a statutory surcharge of £184.
Joe McKenna, 32, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was fined £50 for shoplifting at Marks & Spencer in Harrogate. He stole just over £59 of goods from the Cambridge Road store on January 18. He was ordered to pay £105 costs, full compensation for the loss of the goods and a £20 victim surcharge.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 2:
Matthew Fitchie, 34, of Walkers Court, Wetherby, was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify the driver in a suspected motoring offence. Fitchie failed to give police information relating to the driver and was ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £264. A separate allegation of speeding on the A659 at Tadcaster in August last year was withdrawn by the prosecution.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 3:
Robert Rutherford, 44, of Skipton Road, Harrogate, received a 15-week jail sentence for breaching a suspended-sentence order. He breached the order by committing a further offence during the operational period of the suspended sentence. The original order was imposed in January for shoplifting and stealing a man’s electric mountain bike worth £3,500 from a property on Kings Road, Harrogate, and three criminal-damage offences. He also caused about £1,750 of damage to doors and a window at properties in Mount Parade and Nydd Vale Terrace.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 8:
Diane Atkinson, 40, was fined £50 for breaching a domestic-violence protection order designed to prevent her harassing a named man. She breached the 28-day order by entering Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, on August 6. The order, which was imposed on July 20, prohibits Atkinson from pestering, contacting and threatening the man with violence. Atkinson, of no fixed address, has breached the order before.