Court Round-Up: The latest convictions to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 1:

Laura Kirton, 42, of Kirkstone Road, Harrogate, was fined £461 and had nine points added to her licence for careless driving. She was driving a Ford C Max on Hookstone Chase, Harrogate, when the offence occurred in December 2022. She was ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a statutory surcharge of £184.

Joe McKenna, 32, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was fined £50 for shoplifting at Marks & Spencer in Harrogate. He stole just over £59 of goods from the Cambridge Road store on January 18. He was ordered to pay £105 costs, full compensation for the loss of the goods and a £20 victim surcharge.

Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 2:

Matthew Fitchie, 34, of Walkers Court, Wetherby, was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify the driver in a suspected motoring offence. Fitchie failed to give police information relating to the driver and was ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £264. A separate allegation of speeding on the A659 at Tadcaster in August last year was withdrawn by the prosecution.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 3:

Robert Rutherford, 44, of Skipton Road, Harrogate, received a 15-week jail sentence for breaching a suspended-sentence order. He breached the order by committing a further offence during the operational period of the suspended sentence. The original order was imposed in January for shoplifting and stealing a man’s electric mountain bike worth £3,500 from a property on Kings Road, Harrogate, and three criminal-damage offences. He also caused about £1,750 of damage to doors and a window at properties in Mount Parade and Nydd Vale Terrace.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 8: