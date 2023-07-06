Court Round-Up: The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between June 26 and July 3

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 26:

Olsi Papa, 46, of Franklin Road, Harrogate, received an 18-month motoring ban after he was caught driving while nearly twice the legal alcohol limit. He was driving an Audi A7 which was stopped on Kings Road, Harrogate, on February 5. A drink-drive test revealed he had 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 35mcg. He was fined £673 and ordered to pay £150 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £269.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 27:

Anthony Gavin Bowen, 51, was jailed for 22 weeks and given a 42-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was stopped at Montpellier Hill, Harrogate, on October 23 last year, when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cocaine. Bowen, currently residing at Hull Prison, was ordered to pay a statutory surcharge of £154. He also admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the specified limit for Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product, in Chapel Allerton, Leeds, on October 1. He received a further six-week prison sentence for that offence, but it will run concurrently with the substantive sentence for drug driving.

Diane Atkinson, 40, of King Edward’s Drive, Harrogate, received a two-week prison sentence for breaching a domestic-violence protection order by turning up at a named man’s address in York. The order, which was imposed on June 13, included several prohibitions including a ban on Atkinson going to the man’s address. The man was present at the address when Atkinson turned up on June 26. The prison sentence was imposed due to the seriousness of the offence, Atkinson’s record and the fact she had breached the order previously.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 28:

Luke Witton, 20, of Crab Lane, Harrogate, was given a 14-month motoring ban for drug driving. He was stopped on Ripon Road, Harrogate, on February 5, when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £40 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 29:

Max Needleman, 20, of Daleside Road, Harrogate, received a 15-month motoring ban for drug driving. He was stopped on York Road, Harrogate, on February 5 when a blood test showed he was over the specified limit for cannabis and Benzoylecgonine, the main breakdown product of cocaine. He was fined £330 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £132 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on June 30:

Ian Scott Barton, 20, of Drover Place, Boroughbridge, was ordered to pay £350 compensation for damaging an external door and an internal fire-door window at a housing-association property in Harrogate. The offence occurred on May 10, 2022, at a property in East Parade where Barton caused £429 of damage to the two doors.

Lee Campbell, 43, of Nydd Vale Terrace, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out further rehabilitation work for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order, which was imposed in 2020 for harassing a named woman in Coventry, by missing a probation appointment in February and an unpaid-work session in April. He was ordered to complete up to 20 rehabilitation-activity days and pay £85 costs. He was fined £200.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 3:

Jason Robertson, 52, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for assaulting a police officer in Harrogate. Robertson, of no fixed address, attacked the constable on June 27 last year. He was ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge. There was no compensation because Robertson is homeless. He received a further conditional discharge for failing to turn up at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on July 14 last year.

Nigel Green, 43, of Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £126 for possessing heroin. He was caught with the Class A drug in Fairfax Avenue on March 24. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £70 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for possessing cocaine on the same date. He was found in possession of cocaine again on Skipton Road, Harrogate, on April 3, but there was no separate penalty for that offence. He was fined a further £50 for failing to turn up at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on June 30.