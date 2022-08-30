Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 16:

Timothy Semken, 35, of Knaresborough Road, Ripon, received a 26-week jail sentence and 39-month motoring ban for driving while disqualified. The offence was detected on the A19 at Thimbelby on April 26. It was deemed so serious because it was aggravated by Semken’s record. He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

Alby Samuel Wilkes, 26, from Fellbeck, was fined £333 and had six points added to his licence for driving without due care and attention on Cornwall Road, Harrogate. The offence occurred at the junction with Harlow Moor Road on February 11. He was ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a £34 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 17:

Sam Brydon, 25, was given a nine-month conditional discharge for assaulting a named woman at a cinema in Harrogate. Brydon, of Kings Road, Harrogate, was found guilty of attacking the victim at The Odeon in East Parade on October 15 last year. He was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £22 victim surcharge. He was also fined £40 for failing to surrender to court custody on August 15 this year.

Harry Lee, 22, from Clifford, Wetherby, was fined £100 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A64 at Whitwell Hill. Lee, of Burns Way, was in a Suzuki Grand Vitara which was driven at a speed exceeding 70mph on August 29, 2021. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 18:

Colby Lee Beattie, 20, of King Edwards Drive, Harrogate, was issued with a domestic-violence protection order for the protection of a named woman. The 28-day order was granted by the court and prohibits Beattie from contacting, intimidating, harassing or pestering the woman. It also prohibits him from threatening or inflicting violence towards her or entering the street in Harrogate where she lives.

Shaun Smith, 51, of High Street, Starbeck, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order for the protection of a named woman. The court granted the 28-day order which prohibits Smith from contacting the woman or threatening or inflicting violence towards her. It also prohibits him from entering a named street in Harrogate.

Hani Hassan Hemmat, 44, of Lancaster Park Road, Harrogate, was given a six-month conditional discharge for stealing food and alcohol from a supermarket in Harrogate. Hemmat admitted stealing £62.48 of items from Asda on Bower Road. The offence occurred on August 2. He was ordered to pay the supermarket £47.47 compensation.

Nicholas Winphop Morgan, 45, of Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, received a 12-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was stopped in Oxford Street, Harrogate, on July 30, when a breath test revealed he was over the prescribed alcohol limit. He was fined £408 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £163.

Christine Pyatt, 60, of Hookstone Grange Way, Harrogate, was given a 23-month motoring ban after she was caught driving while way over the legal alcohol limit. She was driving a Kia Sportage which was stopped in St Mary’s Avenue, Harrogate, on July 31. A breath test revealed she was nearly three times the legal limit. She was also given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and made to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £114.

Daniel Wilson, 18, of King Edward Road, Ripon, was given a 12-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was driving a Ford Fiesta which was stopped in Moorside Dale, Ripon, on July 29, when a drink-drive test revealed 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol. Wilson was fined £287 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £115.

Toby Mark Wood, 21, of Park Row, Knaresborough, was given a six-month conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly in Harrogate town centre. The incident occurred in Oxford Street on July 31. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge to fund victim services.

Lewis Rodgers, 19, of South Beech Avenue, Harrogate, received a 12-month motoring ban for drug-driving. He was driving a Hyundai i20 which was stopped in Burke Street, Harrogate, on June 19, when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for cannabis. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £16 statutory surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 19:

Darren Beeforth, 37, of Charles Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £160 for breaching post-custodial supervision requirements. He failed to comply with the order by missing probation appointments on March 11 and May 12, and by living at an address not approved by the Probation Service between March 3 and June 2.