Court: Harrogate man denies murder charge after body is found
A Harrogate man has denied murder following the discovery of a man’s body at a flat near the town centre.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:58 pm
Daniel Ainsley, 24, was arrested in the street on the same evening that police found 48-year-old Mark Wolsey with fatal injuries at the flat in Mayfield Grove.
Mr Wolsey was pronounced dead at the scene after police swooped on the property at about 10pm on March 5.
Ainsley, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of murder and today (Thursday, August 5) he appeared at Leeds Crown Court when he pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Judge Geoffrey Marson QC remanded Ainsley in custody until the trial on October 18.