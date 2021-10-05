County lines police operation in Harrogate and Bradford leads to drugs and human trafficking charges
18 people have been charged following a major county lines drug dealing operation in Harrogate and Bradford
The 18 people are due to appear in court charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs in connection with Operation Jackal, an investigation into county lines drug dealing between Bradford and Harrogate. Four of the 18 have also been charged with human trafficking of young people.
They are due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on October 7 and 21.
The charges follow a major policing operation in Bradford and Harrogate during 2020 involving North Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Police, the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, the National Crime Agency and the National County Lines Coordination Centre.