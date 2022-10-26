Coroner's office in appeal for relatives after death of Harrogate man
North Yorkshire Police are reporting that a coroner is searching for next of kin after the death of a Harrogate man.
The coroner is appealing to find relatives of Anthony Rogers, who has died aged 72 in Harrogate.
If you think you're related to Mr Rogers, or can offer contact details (address or phone number) of a relative, please contact coroner's officer Su Gregson on 07787 262 846.
Mr Roger’s death is not being treated as suspicious.