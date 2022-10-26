News you can trust since 1836
Coroner's office in appeal for relatives after death of Harrogate man

North Yorkshire Police are reporting that a coroner is searching for next of kin after the death of a Harrogate man.

By Graham Chalmers
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 8:36am
The coroner's office is looking for relatives after the death of a Harrogate man. It is not being treated as a suspicious death.

The coroner is appealing to find relatives of Anthony Rogers, who has died aged 72 in Harrogate.

If you think you're related to Mr Rogers, or can offer contact details (address or phone number) of a relative, please contact coroner's officer Su Gregson on 07787 262 846.

Mr Roger’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

