Community order for stealing a £450 handbag from the Yorkshire Showground and other court cases

The following cases were dealt with at North Yorkshire Magistrates Court on October 11.

Daniel O’Brien, 36, of Sleights Lane, High Birstwith, was fined £120 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Ripon Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, to be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Andrew James Peacock, 39, of Barrel Sykes, Settle, was given a six-month conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly at Harrogate District Hospital. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20. No separate penalties were imposed for being drunk and disorderly at the Esso garage on Skipton Road, Harrogate, and for being drunk and disorderly in Chapel Street, Settle.

Joseph Alan Richards, 24, of High Crest, Pateley Bridge, was fined £350 for driving while under the influence of a controlled drug at Hornbeam Park, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £35 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalties were imposed for driving while under the influence of a different controlled drug at Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, and for possession of cannabis in Knaresborough.

Kimberley Stott, 26, of Beechnut Lane, Pontefract, was given a community order for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Deighton Road, Kirk Deighton. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months, to be reduced by 24 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Matthew James Towse, 20, of Park Road, Spofforth, was ordered to pay compensation of £100 and £405.68 for owning a Staffordshire Bull Terrier which was dangerously out of control on High Street, Spofforth, and injured a guide dog. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and instructed that the dog be kept securely on a lead and fitted with a muzzle, otherwise it must be destroyed. No separate penalty was imposed for being in charge of the dog when it was out of control.

Vanessa Marie Wade, 37, of Bothwaite Cottages, Harrogate, was fined £448 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Ripon Road, Killinghall. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months, to be reduced by 14 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Alan Berwick, 56, of Bromley Street, York, was fined £120 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Beckwith Head Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months, to be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Ciaran Anthony Byrne, 32, of St Helen’s Road, Harrogate, was fined £392 for driving while under the influence of alcohol in Whixley. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £39 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months, to be reduced by 16 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Sheena Rickards, 42, of no fixed address, was given a community order for five separate offences. She stole a bottle of vodka worth £25 from Marks & Spencer on Cambridge Street, Harrogate; stole a handbag worth £450 at the Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate; used a stolen credit card to buy £63.89 of items at the One Stop Shop, Knaresborough Road, Harrogate; used a stolen credit card to buy £40.40 of items at McColls, Knaresborough Road, Harrogate; and used a stolen credit card to buy £1.44 of items at the Co-Op, Harrogate. She was ordered to pay compensation of £225, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Emma Stickland, 39, of Regent Grove, Harrogate, was fined £656 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Oatlands Drive, Harrogate. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £65 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months, to be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Lee Robert Douglas, 37, of Bridgehill, Consett, was given a community order for driving a car at Dishforth while disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance.

Melissa Mitchell, 18, of Burnt Yates, was fined £120 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Stripe Lane, Hartwith. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months, to be reduced by 14 weeks on completion of an approved course.