Closure of Ripon playground due to reckless vandals could last all summer

A children’s playground in Ripon will remain closed for the foreseeable future after ongoing vandalism was consistently reported in the area.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST

Ripon City Council have released a statement that they have ‘regretfully resolved not to reinstate the playground at Quarry Moor at the present time.’

The playground at Quarry Moor is funded by an annual grant from Ripon City Council with a budget of £15,000 for 2023-2024.

However, the site is being vandalised almost daily and is not suitable for repair by the council until the site's issues have been resolved.

Quarry Moor Playground - The park before the vandalism took place.Quarry Moor Playground - The park before the vandalism took place.

The vandalism has now deprived children who live in the area of a playground during the summer months and will not be open to families who enjoy the facilities.

Ripon City Council are working with North Yorkshire Police who are responding to the regular reports of anti-social behaviour when they occur.

Ripon City Council said: “Until we can plan a way forward with our partners that includes measures that impact on the behaviour at the site we are unable to commit funds to the playground.

“We appreciate that this is caused by a small minority and that it is affecting our residents using the site.

“We are actively seeking solutions to the issues and apologise to those who enjoy using the facilities and will provide a further update as soon as possible.”

The police would like to ask anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour at the site to report it immediately so they can resolve the issue as soon as possible.

