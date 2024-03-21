Child taken to hospital after being bitten by dog outside school in Knaresborough as police appeal for witnesses
The incident happened on Wednesday (March 13), at school pick-up time, outside the front gate of St Mary's Catholic Primary School on Tentergate Road.
The dog was tied to a fence at the entrance and the child received minor injuries and was treated in hospital.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Dog owners are urged take responsibility for their pets.
"Please do not leave dogs tied up and unattended around school premises near where young children may be playing.”
If you saw the incident, or the dog involved is yours, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240045161 when providing any information regarding the incident.