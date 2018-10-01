CCTV released after incident outside Harrogate bar leaves man with stitches

A man was left needing stitches in his lip after trying to help a woman who had been pushed over outside Revolucion De Cuba in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police said that the 25-year-old man, from York, had come to the assistance of a woman who had been pushed over by another man outside the bar on Parliament Street.

When the man asked if he could help the woman, he was punched in the face by another unknown male, leaving him needing stitches in his lip.

The incident happened at around 2.50am on April 29, but police have now released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to, as part of their investigations.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Sarah Weatherstone or email sarah.weatherstone@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180073448 when passing on information.