CCTV image released of wanted Harrogate man

By Louise French
Published 11th Aug 2025, 08:55 BST
Clifford Ian Churchplaceholder image
Clifford Ian Church
Detectives searching for Clifford Ian Church, 62, of Harrogate, who is wanted for breaching his probation conditions, have issued a CCTV image of him wearing the clothing he was last seen in.

On Friday 8 August, officers issued an urgent appeal to find Church who is believed to be in Harrogate but also has links to York, Leeds, Cleveland and Durham

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him and these are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Church or knows where he is now, to contact them as a matter of urgency.

Church is believed to be carrying a rucksack, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

A police spokesperson said: “If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999.

“Other information can be passed on by calling 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or make a report via their website.

“Please quote reference number 12250147354 when providing information.”

