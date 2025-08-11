CCTV image released of wanted Harrogate man

Clifford Ian Church

Detectives searching for Clifford Ian Church, 62, of Harrogate, who is wanted for breaching his probation conditions, have issued a CCTV image of him wearing the clothing he was last seen in.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday 8 August, officers issued an urgent appeal to find Church who is believed to be in Harrogate but also has links to York, Leeds, Cleveland and Durham

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him and these are continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen Church or knows where he is now, to contact them as a matter of urgency.

Church is believed to be carrying a rucksack, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

A police spokesperson said: “If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999.

“Other information can be passed on by calling 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or make a report via their website.

“Please quote reference number 12250147354 when providing information.”