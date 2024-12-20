CCTV image of two men released after prices fraudulently reduced at Harrogate supermarket

By Louise French
Published 20th Dec 2024, 16:52 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV image of two men they would like to speak toNorth Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a fraud committed in Harrogate.

It happened at approximately 10:30am on November 16 in Sainsbury's on Railway Road, and involved the fraudulent purchase of a number of expensive items by reducing their prices.

Officers have requested anyone who recognises the men pictured on CCTV to contact them, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Hannah Parsons

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240209773 when passing on information.

