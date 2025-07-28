CCTV appeal following alcohol theft from Booths in Ripon

By Louise French
Published 28th Jul 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 12:47 BST
Police in Ripon have released images of two people they would like to speak toplaceholder image
Police in Ripon have issued CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Ripon.

It happened on Tuesday July 1 at Booths in Ripon, and involved multiple bottles of alcohol being stolen.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Ben Hepworth.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Quote reference 12250120761 when passing on information.

