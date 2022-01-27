Care worker admits sexually abusing woman at Harrogate care home

Carl McQuilliam-Jenkins, 49, was charged with a string of sexual offences which occurred over a seven-month period.

He initially denied the allegations but pleaded guilty to three out of six charges of sexual activity with a mentally disordered woman by a care worker when he appeared at York Crown Court on Wednesday (January 26).

The offences occurred between July 2019 and January 2020.

A former care worker has been told to expect a jail sentence after he admitted sexually abusing a woman with a mental disorder at a care home in the Harrogate area

Prosecutor Catherine Silverton said the Crown accepted his pleas on a “pragmatic basis” and would offer no evidence on the remaining allegations.

Judge Simon Hickey adjourned sentence for probation reports but told McQuilliam-Jenkins that prison was inevitable, and the only consideration would be length of sentence.

He told the defendant: “You pleaded guilty to three instances of serious sexual activity with someone with a mental-health disorder.

“You can have a (pre-sentence) report, but you must be under no illusions that the report goes to length of sentence only.”