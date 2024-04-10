Car fails to stop following collision on major road near Ripon as police appeal for witnesses
The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Saturday (April 6) at the Y-junction of the B6265 junction with Middycar Ban.
It involved a silver Kia and a small grey or light blue car.
No one was injured during the collision, however the small grey or light blue car failed to stop.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.
You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Joanne Bell.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 060420240427 when providing any information about the incident.