Car fails to stop following collision on major road near Ripon as police appeal for witnesses

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Saturday (April 6) at the Y-junction of the B6265 junction with Middycar Ban.

It involved a silver Kia and a small grey or light blue car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

No one was injured during the collision, however the small grey or light blue car failed to stop.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Joanne Bell.