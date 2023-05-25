Car crime in Harrogate: 14 areas with most vehicle break-ins and thefts in March according to police

Police forces across England and Wales recorded more than 30,000 car crimes in March, according to new data that has been released.

The figures, which include thefts, break-ins and vehicle tamperings, equate to about 1,000 crimes a day.

West Midlands Police was found to have the highest vehicle crime rate in the country in March, recording 113.6 incidents per 100,000 people across the force area, which includes Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry.

This was followed by London’s Metropolitan Police which recorded 99.7 incidents per 100,000 people, then South Yorkshire Police, at 87.1 incidents per 100,000 people.

Dyfed-Powys Police, which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys in Wales, had the lowest vehicle crime rate in the country, recording 8.5 incidents per 100,000 people.

Across England and Wales, police have so far closed nearly two-thirds of cases without identifying a suspect (63 per cent).

One-third (33 per cent) of vehicle crimes from March were listed as still under investigation.

Fewer than 1 per cent of incidents have so far resulted in court action or a caution, although this is likely to rise as investigations progress.

Police recorded 29 vehicle crimes in the Harrogate local authority area in March, the figures show.

The figures from data.police.uk also show the approximate location of each recorded vehicle crime.

These were the areas in Harrogate with the most vehicle break-ins and thefts in March...

1 . Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith The area of Ouseburn, Hammerton and Tockwith recorded six vehicle crimes in March 2023 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . Central Harrogate The area of Central Harrogate recorded five vehicle crimes in March 2023 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Bilton The area of Bilton recorded four vehicle crimes in March 2023 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

4 . Harrogate East The area of Harrogate East recorded three vehicle crimes in March 2023 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales