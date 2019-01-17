Cannabis making gear found dumped at Dales beauty spot

Fly-tippers have been blasted for dumping equipment to grow cannabis, and domestic waste in the Nidderdale AONB.

The Nidderdale Moorland Group shared images online of between 60 and 80 bin bags, strewn across moorland between Lofthouse and Kirkby Malzeard.

It was discovered by local game keepers last Sunday, who faced having to clear the mess instead of the ‘many challenges of their daily work - essential moorland management and conservation work.’

Tracey Johnson, Coordinator of the NMG said: “There were between 60 to 80 bags left out on the side of the road, fortunately only a couple had burst but it did look horrendous.

“This is all because someone decided to throw it off the side of the road, near to a watercourse.”

She added: “Fly-tipping just isn’t right, it isn’t good for the wildlife, and the countryside is there for everyone to enjoy. It’s not just there for them to use as a tip. It was out of laziness that they did this, and now they have made it a problem for someone else to deal with, which the taxpayer will have to cover. “

Inside the bags was domestic waste, along with tubes used to grow cannabis. The group have given their thanks to both North Yorkshire Police and Harrogate Borough Council for their response to the incident.

Tracey said:“The police came out and took things away and Harrogate Borough Council have cleared up the mess. We are really grateful to them for how they dealt with it.“

HBC have said they are working with North Yorkshire Police to find those responsible.

Councillor Andy Paraskos, HBC Cabinet Member for Environment, Waste Reduction and Recycling said: “We were disappointed to see the amount of fly-tipping that occurred on the moorland in Nidderdale, the type of material that was found and the cost associated with having it removed."