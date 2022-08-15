Can you help the police identify these people following an unprovoked assault in Ripon?

The incident occurred near Booths supermarket on Marshall Way between 4am and 4.30am on Sunday, July 3.
The victim, a local man aged in his 30s, suffered serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.
The two suspects in the CCTV images are believed to have been part of a larger group who were present when the assault happened.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise either man.
Anyone with any information is urged to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Sam Clarke.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
When providing any details, make sure that you quote the reference number 12220116042.