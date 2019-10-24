Can you help get possible stolen mountain bike back to its owner in Harrogate?

Police in Harrogate have a recovered a mountain bike which is believed to have been stolen, possibly in the recent spate of burglaries in the area.

They are requesting the public’s assistance to help find the owner of the bike.

The bike is a Carrera Vengence and has a gun metal grey frame with blue and white details.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jessica Errington. You can also email Jessica.errington@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190190115.