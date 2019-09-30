Burglary in Harrogate - police launch appeal for information

An appeal for information has been launched by police following a house burglary in Harrogate.

The incident happened on Mount Street yesterday, Sunday, some time between 1.25am and 6pm.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We would like to reassure the community that we are working to identify the person or people responsible, and would appeal to anyone who was in the area and noticed anything suspicious to contact the police. Your information will be looked at thoroughly and could really help our enquiries."

If you think you could assist police with their investigations, contact police on 101.